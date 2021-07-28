Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $253.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $245.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.04.

PXD opened at $142.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.66. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

