Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.28

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 614503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

