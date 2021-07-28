Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. 217,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 551,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36.

Photon Control (TSE:PHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Photon Control Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Photon Control (TSE:PHO)

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

