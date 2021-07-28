PG&E (PCG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. PG&E has set its FY21 guidance at $0.95-1.05 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCG opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

