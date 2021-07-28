PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.72

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 438828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $190,908,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PG&E by 51,418.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PG&E by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $68,490,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

