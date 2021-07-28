Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $235.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,970,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

