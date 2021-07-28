Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. 2,038,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,770,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $244.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

