Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Petrolia Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:BBLS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Petrolia Energy shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 15,024 shares traded.

About Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS)

Petrolia Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. Its United States operations include Twin Lakes San Andres unit; Slick Unit Dutcher Sands, and Noack Farm Lease. The company was founded on January 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

