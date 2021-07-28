Personalis (PSNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Personalis to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Personalis has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $895.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.51. Personalis has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSNL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.