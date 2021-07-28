Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives €194.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €194.58 ($228.92).

A number of analysts have weighed in on RI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Pernod Ricard stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €184.95 ($217.59). 254,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €181.87.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

