Perdoceo Education Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 895 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,256% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.

PRDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

PRDO traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

