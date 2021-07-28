People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share by the bank on Sunday, August 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

People’s United Financial has raised its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. People’s United Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect People’s United Financial to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $693,929. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in People’s United Financial stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 206,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.