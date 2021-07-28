Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

PEBO traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,270. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $577.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

