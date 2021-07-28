PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stake Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $70.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and have sold 571,322 shares worth $34,742,908. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

