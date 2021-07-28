Pendal Group Limited Reduces Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.53. The company had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,716. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.65. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

