Pendal Group Limited Has $5.84 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.

MCK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,119. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $205.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

