Pendal Group Limited Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 205.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,888 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,895. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

