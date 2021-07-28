Pendal Group Limited Acquires 91,622 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 319.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,622 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned about 0.07% of Xylem worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.70. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $71.87 and a one year high of $124.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.73.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.