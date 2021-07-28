PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 159.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PDL Community Bancorp were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDLB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 83.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDLB opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. PDL Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $227.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.47.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.44%.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

