PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 83,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PCTEL were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PCTEL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in PCTEL by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in PCTEL by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 913,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 208,519 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PCTEL by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PCTEL by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 million, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

