PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 520,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 301,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $18,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

