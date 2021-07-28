Paul Edwards Sells 94,864 Shares of Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) insider Paul Edwards sold 94,864 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £388,942.40 ($508,155.74).

TAM opened at GBX 506.96 ($6.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 433.45. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 1 year low of GBX 244.41 ($3.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The firm has a market cap of £293.53 million and a PE ratio of 49.22.

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.96%.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.