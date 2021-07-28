Park National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Park National has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Park National stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.96. 1,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Park National has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park National will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

