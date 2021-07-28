Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Paramount Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.86-0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.61.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 52,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

