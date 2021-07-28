PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PAR Technology worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of PAR opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.89. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.