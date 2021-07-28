Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of PARR opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.66. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

