Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.45. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 2,163 shares trading hands.

PANDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.65.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $729.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

