Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $903,000 Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In other news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.00.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

