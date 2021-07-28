Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 11,585 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

AXTA opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

