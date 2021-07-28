Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 85.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN opened at $298.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.96. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

