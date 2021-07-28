Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RE opened at $245.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.28. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

