Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $910,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,974,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,357,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,430,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $407.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $417.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.89.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

