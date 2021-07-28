Paloma Partners Management Co Has $989,000 Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,852 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 36,805 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,884,000 after buying an additional 230,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX stock opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.