Paloma Partners Management Co Has $978,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 200.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 508,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after buying an additional 350,327 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

