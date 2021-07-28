Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 2,285 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

