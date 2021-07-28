Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPBI stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,067. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.