Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,916,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPBI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. 7,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

