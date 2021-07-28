Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF accounts for about 1.3% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. 14,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,114. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

