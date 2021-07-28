PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PCAR opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.15.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

