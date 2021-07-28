PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $96.47 million and $117,629.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007940 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001304 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,174,491,547 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.