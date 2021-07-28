Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 298.32%.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. 1,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,426. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Steven P. Novak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares in the company, valued at $133,760.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

