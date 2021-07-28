Overstock.com (OSTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. On average, analysts expect Overstock.com to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

