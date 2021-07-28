Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Update

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OUTKY stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outokumpu Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

