OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

OTCMKTS OSAGF opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. OSRAM Licht has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $64.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.59.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacturing and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment manufactures Opto semiconductors. The Automotive segment consists of the original equipment manufacturer business for traditional light sources.

