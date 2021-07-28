Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $261.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

