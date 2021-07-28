Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Up 383.7% in July

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, an increase of 383.7% from the June 30th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEED. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Origin Agritech by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 3,188.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 65,046 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEED opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

