OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Shares Up 7.8%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.33. 870,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,333,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.09.

The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.46.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

