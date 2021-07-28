O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.800-$27.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $609.59. 440,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $561.07. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $550.48.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

