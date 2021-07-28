Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

