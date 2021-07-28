Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $963,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,282 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.93.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $393.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.47. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $405.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

